Pashinyan says people’s victory should be basis for political dialogue

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister candidate Nikol Pashinyan has announced that "RPA does not and will not have authority in Armenia” at the extraordinary session of the National Assembly today.

“The sooner we register the state of affairs, the better for everyone. The matter is not about who will be elected Prime Minister. This is the issue of whether you facilitate resolution of this political crisis or it will have to be done without your involvement,” said Nikol Pashinyan.



When asked whether he will resort to a more brutal way for political struggle if not elected Prime Minister, Pashinyan has said:



“This political struggle has been a movement of open arms since the very first day. It has been peaceful, non-violent, and I cannot imagine a scenario where we abandon that philosophy. We have rejected and will always reject violence not only as an action, but also as a counter-action, which means that we will never use violence or answer violently to the brute force applied to us.”



He has added that speaking about such scenario in the current political situation is unwarranted and resolution of the crisis requires acceptance of the real state of affairs.



“I urge you to read carefully the resignation letter of the leader of your party, Serzh Sargsyan. I told him he did not access the situation correctly and could not be a ruling political power. You said yourself that Armenia has urgent issues to solve, so prove that you are thinking about the country and not your narrow partisan and personal interests,” said Nikol Pashinyan.



The candidate for Prime Minister has stressed that the priority for the government he intends to head will be to display solidarity:



“I will begin a dialogue with all factions immediately after my appointment as Prime Minister of Armenia. My goal is to hear all opinions about further resolution of this situation. I am certain that they will have common points. The matter is actually that the victory of the people must be registered and that should be the basis of the dialogue.”