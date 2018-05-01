RPA to vote against Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. RPA faction, which has the majority in the parliament, will vote against Nikol Pashinyan, nominated by Elq faction as Armenia’s next Prime Minister.

This decision was voiced by the leader of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan.



This means that Nikol Pashinyan will not get the required number of votes to become Armenia’s PM. The situation can only change if certain members of RPA vote for Pashinyan despite the statement by the faction.