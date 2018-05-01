1633 views

Nikol Pashinyan isn’t elected PM


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the special session of the Armenian National Assembly today 45 MPs voted for Elq faction’s candidate Nikol Pashinyan as Armenia’s next Prime Minister.

56 MPs voted against him.

ARF, Elq and Tsarukyan bloc factions previously stated that they would vote for Nikol Pashinyan.

RPA faction announced earlier that the members would vote against Nikol Pashinyan.

Comments

