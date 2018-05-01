Nikol Pashinyan: Do not talk “clashes” or “shocks”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MP from Elq faction Nikol Pashinyan told his supporters that “the victory of the national movement can never be questioned.”

“I have been accused here of threatening to eliminate the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA). I have no such intention, since PRA eliminated itself in today’s discussions. The political force, which declares war against its own cant’t sustain. What we can see is not RPA or its faction, but rather its ghost,” he said.



Nikol Pashinyan denied once again any possible “geopolitical plot” behind the movement.



He said that Armenia isn’t facing critical situation, urging to stop speaking about “clashes” or “shocks”.



“We will not witness that scenario. There is no force against the people to even theoretically provoke clashes,” Pashinyan concluded.