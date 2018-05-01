Pashinyan announces “total strikes”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan said today that May 2 should be declared as day of “total strikes”.

Delivering a speech at a rally in Republic Square, he said that “all interstate roads, railways, streets, airports and everything that is possible will be blocked from 8.15am tomorrow.”



Nikol Pashinyan said that on May 1 more than 250 000 citizens stood in Republic Square for more than 12 hours.



“This means that our victory has been recorded; this is a new Armenia, which is controlled and governed by the people,” the MP said.



“The behavior of RPA today was a complete provocation against the people and their candidate, but the political corpse called RPA does not at all deserve our attention. The negotiations, so much discussed today, can only relate to the political funeral of RPA,” Nikol Pashinyan said.



“We do not have an opportunity or option to step back even half a millimeter. We should step up to save our country,” the MP stressed.



He called on the police to “to lay down shields and batons and join the people.”