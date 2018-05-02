Pashinyan: Situation in Armenia changes day by day

Yerevan /Mediamax/. MP opposition movement leader Nikol Pashinyan has noted that "a nationwide movement cannot lose”.
“We are analyzing the scenarios. The people who have tasted victory cannot let it slip through their fingers. What happens in offices and halls is no longer significant. What matters is that the old relations between the power and the people in Armenia are no more,” said Nikol Pashinyan.
He is certain that nothing threatens the democratic future of Armenia.
Touching on possible participation in snap parliamentary elections, he has stated:
“We are ready for any scenario. The political situation changes day by day and soon it will change by hour.”
