Armenian President urges to continue negotiations

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement today.
“The National Assembly has failed to elect a new Prime Minister yesterday. I deeply regret that this political crisis continues, although everyone has emphasized the threat it poses to the future of our country.
We all follow the actions of the involved political powers with close attention. I urge them to negotiate again this week to find a way out of this crisis, which would serve the interests of Armenia,” reads the statement of President Sarkissian.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.