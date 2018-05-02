764 views

Armenian President urges to continue negotiations


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has issued a statement today.

“The National Assembly has failed to elect a new Prime Minister yesterday. I deeply regret that this political crisis continues, although everyone has emphasized the threat it poses to the future of our country.

Nikol Pashinyan isn’t elected PM


We all follow the actions of the involved political powers with close attention. I urge them to negotiate again this week to find a way out of this crisis, which would serve the interests of Armenia,” reads the statement of President Sarkissian.

