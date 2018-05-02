Karen Karapetyan: We need timely and applicable decisions

Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan came up with a statement today:

“Dear citizens,



Taking into consideration the current situation in our country, as well as the specifics of parliamentary form of governance, I would like to encourage all political forces in Armenia to demonstrate will, determination and flexibility and come to the negotiations table. We all realize that timely civilized and applicable decisions are necessary to tackle this political crisis no matter how hard it might seem.



Prime Minister can only be elected in the parliament in accordance with the Armenian Constitution. There is no other solution both theoretically and practically.



I am convinced that our country will overcome this challenge by joint efforts,” Karen Karapetyan’s statement reads.