Armenian Acting Minister of Culture resigns

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Acting Minister of Culture of Armenia Armen Amiryan has submitted his resignation.
This information was provided to Armenpress by Press Secretary of the Ministry Ruzanna Khachatryan.
Armen Amiryan was appointed as Armenia’s Minister of Culture in September of 2016.
Previously for many years Armen Amiryan held the position of Executive Director at Public Radio of Armenia.
