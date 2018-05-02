Tsarukyan: “Everything will be fine”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The leader of Prosperous Armenia Party Gagik Tsarukyan has said today that the "Tsarukyan” alliance will support Nikol Pashinyan as candidate for Prime Minister on May 8 the same as on May 1.

Mr Tsarukyan has made that statement after a meeting with Pashinyan, adding that the agreement was reached without preconditions.



“The victory belongs to the Armenian people,” he said.



“Whether people’s candidate is elected Prime Minister on May 8 or not, everything will be fine,” noted Tsarukyan.



Nikol Pashinyan has reacted to that remark, “I think he will be.”