RPA faction leader: Armenia will have a PM on May 8

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Leader of RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan has stated that next week the Republican MPs will vote for the candidate nominated by 1/3 of the parliament.
He has noted that on May 8 Armenia “will have a Prime Minister elected by constitutional means, and RPA will not put up a candidate”.
Vahram Baghdasaryan hasn’t given any particular name, just saying he will support the candidate nominated by 1/3 of the Armenian National Assembly or by three political forces.
