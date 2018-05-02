Pashinyan: Consider the matter of Armenia’s PM election solved

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Opposition movement leader Nikol Pashinyan has spoken about the next steps at the rally in Republic Square today.

According to him, tomorrow the opposition needs to make sure that RPA’s earlier statement that they will vote for the candidate nominated by one third of the parliament cannot be overruled.



Pashinyan has stated that “Yelk”, “Tsarukyan” factions and ARF will back him in the second stage of election of Prime Minister on May 8, the same as on May 1.



“I will be officially nominated for Prime Minister on May 3,” he said.



Touching on RPA faction’s statement, Nikol Pashinyan has noted, “We have to learn more about RPA’s stance, take concrete actions, and prepare documents.”



“The statements we heard today mean that election of the people’s candidate as Prime Minister is as good as done,” said the opposition leader.



“We will not organize any actions tomorrow either in Yerevan or marzes. We will be working in the National Assembly and trying to make sure that the statements from RPA are guaranteed to become actions. However, I ask that you follow my Facebook page as the situation might develop in a way that will require us to gather quickly. If everything goes as it should, tomorrow we rest and prepare for the election of Prime Minister,” said Nikol Pashinyan.