Armenian President talks to EU Foreign Policy Chief

Yerevan /Mediamax/. In a phone conversation on May 2 President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian discussed the political situation in Armenia with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini.

“Federica Mogherini reiterated European Union’s support for Armenia’s efforts in building prosperous and democratic society. The sides attached importance to solving the issue through constructive dialogue and exclusively in accordance with the Armenian Constitution and laws,” Armenian presidential press service informs.