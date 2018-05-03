Armenian President: May 8 will confirm the gains of the popular movement

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has noted in a new message he is certain that the achievements of the popular movement for reforms will be acknowledged on May 8.

“I welcome the attitude adopted by the civil movement led by Nikol Pashinyan, the Republican Party, Prosperous Armenia Party, “Yelk” alliance and ARF, which is based on the interests of our people first and foremost and opens a door to national solidarity.



Our people have shown again that Armenians can unite and make decisions for the benefit of the nation in decisive moments of history,” reads the message.



According to Armen Sarkissian, everyone has contributed to the achievements of the popular movement, “from political forces to all social groups of our people in Armenia, Artsakh, and Diaspora”.



“I would like to point out the involvement and decisive role of our youth in this situation; the youth that has been spreading light, harmony, love and faith with their creative enthusiasm, commitment and tolerance during these fateful days.



