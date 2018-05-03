Pashinyan: RPA affirm their support for people’s candidate

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Republican Party of Armenia has confirmed the faction’s MPs will support the people’s candidate for Prime Minister.

Leader of “My Step” movement and “Yelk” faction Nikol Pashinyan has revealed in a video message that RPA faction leader Vahram Baghdasaryan himself has affirmed that RPA will vote for the people’s candidate.



According to Pashinyan, all necessary signatures for his nomination have been collected.



“We can consider my nomination done. I hope you will gather again in Republic Square to watch the election, at 11:00 on May 8, and we will meet afterwards, the same as last time,” he said.



Nikol Pashinyan has urged his supporters to “stay tuned” to “respond to any possible change in the current political situation”.