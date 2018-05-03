Pashinyan urges to exclude hate speech

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Opposition movement leader Nikol Pashinyan has called on his supporters to exclude any displays of hate speech.

“You have named our revolution the revolution of love and tolerance yourselves, and I hope that regardless of the tension in political situation we will all remain committed to that principle. Our goal is national unity and solidarity, so we need to exclude the propaganda of hate,” he said in a video message.

“We have turned the page of the atmosphere of hate in Armenia. I urge everyone to refrain from any action that can cast a doubt on this statement. Physical, as well as moral and psychological violence have no place among our methods,” noted Pashinyan.