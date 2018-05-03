651 views

Nikol Pashinyan nominated as Armenian PM


Yerevan/Mediamax/. As of May 3 (4pm), Nikol Pashinyan was nominated as PM in the Armenian National Assembly (NA).

According to the NA, his candidacy was nominated by more than 1/3 of the parliament.

 

Pashinyan: RPA affirm their support for people’s candidate

 

The first round of the elections of Armenia’s PM was held on May 1, and the only candidate Nikol Pashinyan wasn’t elected. 

 

The next session, dedicated to the election of the PM will take place on May 8.

