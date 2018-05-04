1193 views

ICHD Director is appointed Adviser to Armenian President


Tevan Poghosyan
Tevan Poghosyan

Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has signed a decree appointing Tevan Poghosyan the Adviser to the President on a voluntary basis today.

Tevan Poghosyan is the Executive Director of the International Center for Human Development (ICHD).

He has served as MP in 2012-2017.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Politics | May 4, 2018 17:07
ICHD Director is appointed Adviser to Armenian President

Foreign Policy | May 4, 2018 13:08
Armenian President receives ambassadors from Arabic countries

Society | May 4, 2018 10:45
Pashinyan defeats Sargsyan in April media mentions
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe