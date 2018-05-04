ICHD Director is appointed Adviser to Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has signed a decree appointing Tevan Poghosyan the Adviser to the President on a voluntary basis today.
Tevan Poghosyan is the Executive Director of the International Center for Human Development (ICHD).
He has served as MP in 2012-2017.
