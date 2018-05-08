Armenian President expects good sense from MPs

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian hopes that the political forces in the National Assembly will be guided by good sense, foresight, as well as care for public welfare and national interests while deciding their vote on May 8.

President Sarkissian has made that statement in the message dedicated to the second round of the vote on Prime Minister.



“This is a key moment for the future of Armenia. We all, the politicians and the Armenians in the republic, Artsakh and Diaspora should assess the situation and make steps through the prism of that understanding.”



Armen Sarkissian notes he is certain that any issue can be solved in the spirit of national solidarity.