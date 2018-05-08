Armenian President is ready to work with Nikol Pashinyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian is ready to work with Nikol Pashinyan.

“If he is voted Prime Minister, I will work with him. Our last meetings were very constructive.



He is a talented young man who can sense and manage emotions and thoughts. That is definitely a quality. Time will show what kind of Prime Minister he becomes.



My role will be to give advice on the basis of my experience and principles, if he wants it, and to show that for me the priority is the law, legality, and the Constitution,” President Sarkissian said in the interview to the radio station Echo of Moscow.