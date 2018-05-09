Nikol Pashinyan elected Armenia’s PM

Yerevan/Mediamax/. At the special session of the Armenian National Assembly today leader of Elq faction and the opposition movement in Armenia Nikol Pashinyan was elected as Prime Minister of Armenia.

59 MPs voted for him and 42 - against.

Thus, for the first time in the history of Armenia a representative from a parliamentary minority becomes the leader of the government and the state.

Nikol Pashinyan was born on June 1 of 1975, Ijevan.

In 1991 Pashinyan entered Department of Journalism of Faculty of Philology at Yerevan State University and in 1995 was expelled for journalistic activity.

In 1994-1995 he was a correspondent at Lragir, Lragir-Or and Molorak newspapers. In 1998-1999 Nikol Pashinyan held the position of Chief Editor at Oragir newspaper and Haykakan Zhamanak in 1999-2012.

In 2008 he was a member of Armenian presidential candidate Levon Ter-Petrosyan’s pre-election headquarters.

On April 2 of 2017 Pashinyan was elected as MP from Elq faction.

Nikol Pashinyan is married and has 4 children.