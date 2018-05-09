Pashinyan: No more electoral fraud

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Leader of "Yelk” faction, candidate for Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has spoken at the special session of the National Assembly today and noted that there will be no more electoral fraud in Armenia.

Pashinyan has stressed that Armenia will see no more “vote buying” and “power will not be a means to earn money”.



He has reiterated the statement that no “vendettas” will take place in Armenia, as “we have turned the page of political and economic oppression”.



According to Nikol Pashinyan, an “economic revolution” too must happen in Armenia.



He has noted that in recent weeks the popular movement has been receiving dozens of letters from representatives of the Armenian Diaspora, who express their commitment to work and invest in Armenia.