Former PM congratulates Pashinyan

Former Armenian PM Karen Karapetyan congratulated today newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“I would like to congratulate the newly-elected Prime Minister. I sincerely wish Nikol Pashinyan, as well as Armenia’s future PMs multiple successes, great results and tenure without crisis. Let them always be understood by the people of Armenia.

Realizing the hard and responsible work of the country’s PM, which requires absence of carefree days and nights, I would like to suggest our compatriots, journalists, users of social networks and political forces to criticize the PMs by giving advice and motivation, leaving aside subjective, personal and family affairs,” Karen Karapetyan’s statement reads.

He expressed his gratitude to everyone for “the criticism, inspiring words and support.”

“It was a very interesting and responsible tenure. I put all my efforts in this job.

I would like to say thank you to my team in the government, to all those decent patriots. I would also like to thank professional, courageous and efficient young people, who entered the state system during that period.”

I wish everyone good luck, be happy,” Karen Karapetyan concluded.