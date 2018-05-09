3116 views

Putin’s Spokesperson comments on “unfortunate” remarks about Armenia


Dmitry Peskov
Dmitry Peskov

Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Kremlin has qualified as "unfortunate” TV journalist Mikhail Leontyev’s statements about Armenia and noted people should not pay attention to them.

TASS reports that acting Spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov has stated:

“These comments have and can have absolutely no relation to Moscow’s official stance on Armenia. They can also have nothing to do with the warm feelings of friendship and kinship that Russians historically maintain towards the Armenian people.”

Last week Rosneft’s Vice President and Press Secretary Mikhail Leontyev made offensive statements about Armenia and the Armenians on air at the radio station Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | May 8, 2018 18:06
CoE Secretary General congratulated Nikol Pashinyan

Politics | May 8, 2018 17:07
Armenian President and newly-elected PM meet

Foreign Policy | May 8, 2018 16:10
EU looks forward to working with Nikol Pashinyan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe