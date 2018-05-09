Putin’s Spokesperson comments on “unfortunate” remarks about Armenia

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Kremlin has qualified as "unfortunate” TV journalist Mikhail Leontyev’s statements about Armenia and noted people should not pay attention to them.

TASS reports that acting Spokesperson for Russian President Dmitry Peskov has stated:



“These comments have and can have absolutely no relation to Moscow’s official stance on Armenia. They can also have nothing to do with the warm feelings of friendship and kinship that Russians historically maintain towards the Armenian people.”



Last week Rosneft’s Vice President and Press Secretary Mikhail Leontyev made offensive statements about Armenia and the Armenians on air at the radio station Komsomolskaya Pravda.