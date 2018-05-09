6235 views

Armenian President and newly-elected PM meet



Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian presidential residence hosted today the first meeting of President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian and newly-elected Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

“I would like to wish you good luck in soonest formation of the Armenian government and involvement in tackling the issues, which the state, the government, the people and the Republic of Armenia as a whole have to face. I offer you my best wishes,” President Sarkissian said. 

 

Earlier today Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on the appointment of Nikol Pashinyan as the Prime Minister of Armenia.

