Armenian PM proposes dismissing heads of police and national security service

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has revealed on his Facebook account he has signed the proposal, addressed to President Armen Sarkissian, to relieve Head of the Armenian Police Vladimir Gasparyan and National Security Service Director Georgi Kutoyan of their respective duties

It is worth mentioning that after being elected as Prime Minister on May 8, Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with Georgi Kutoyan.



He did not meet with Vladimir Gasparyan.