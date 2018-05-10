Armenia’s first president warns of “dangerous situation”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. First president of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan has published the article “A crucial key”, in which he notes that “snap elections are the only way out of this situation that poses extreme danger to the country [Armenia] - obviously, after a drastic review of to the electoral code”.

In particular, the article reads:

“By holding the majority of seats in the parliament, the Republican Party can abort any legislative initiatives by the government, and given the latest developments, they do not even hide their intention to do so.

What can the new government under Pashinyan oppose to that? Until now, Pashinyan has dictated his will to the parliament through the nationwide protests and uprising, which is met with understanding from the international community as a display of democracy. However, can Pashinyan keep using that method to influence the parliament? Obviously, he cannot, because that resource has been exhausted.

It is one thing to dictate your will to the parliament as a leader of the popular movement, but it is another completely to do it as a Prime Minister. The international community will not tolerate that behavior, because it will be perceived as unacceptable pressuring of one branch of power by another.

Therefore, as many understand, snap elections are the only way out of this difficult situation that poses extreme danger to the country - obviously, after a drastic review of the electoral code. However, there will be significant obstacles to that as well, because that review too will depend on the decision of the parliament majority. We should not ignore the fact that apart from reasons of political opposition, the RPA members also have personal interests, because they aren’t certain they will gather enough votes to be in the parliament after the next elections.

Let’s hope that Armenia’s political forces will display the will and good sense to find a way out of this situation, dangerous for our statehood, and to overcome the legislative obstacles that the current complicated constitution puts before the process of snap parliamentary elections.”