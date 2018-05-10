Eduard Aghajanyan to head Armenian PM’s Staff

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decree today on the appointment of Eduard Aghajanyan as Chief of Prime Minister’s Staff.
Eduard Aghajanyan was born on August 29 of 1988, Yerevan.
In 2005 he graduated from Kupalyan Private College.
In 2012 Aghajanyan received Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from International University of Monaco.
In 2016 he received Master’s Degree in Private Banking & Wealth Management from International University of Monaco.
In 2014-2017 Aghajanyan was engaged in private entrepreneurship in catering sector.
Eduard Aghajanyan is a member of Civil Contract party.
