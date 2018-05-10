Heads of Armenian police and NSS are dismissed

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has signed today the decrees to relieve Director of the Armenian National Security Service Georgi Kutoyan and Head of the Armenian Police Vladimir Gasparyan of their duties.
The proposal of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is the basis for both decrees.
