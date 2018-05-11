Armenian and Georgian PMs to meet soon

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a phone conversation with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Kvirikashvili.
Armenian government’s press service reports that the parties expressed mutual appreciation for Armenian-Georgian good-neighborly relations and the positive dynamics of their progress during the phone call initiated by the Armenian side.
Both Prime Ministers stated readiness to strengthen cooperation in various sectors and noted that all preconditions for that are in place.
During the conversation, Nikol Pashinyan and Giorgi Kvirikashvili agreed to hold a meeting in the near future.
