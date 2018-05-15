Armenian PM: Our goal is mass repatriation

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced during his speech at St. Sarkis Cathedral in Adler that "our goal is mass repatriation and concentration of human, financial, economic, spiritual and scientific potential of Armenian people in Armenia”.

“Greetings to all in the brotherly Russian town of Sochi, I am proud of you! I felt your support throughout the recent political developments in Armenia, and our victory is yours too. From now on, the Armenian people will be winners, and eventually, Armenians will return to their homeland,” Nikol Pashinyan stated in the evening of May 13.



He has urged Armenian and Russian business people in Russia to invest and create jobs in Armenia.



“This is a new Armenia, where every investment will be protected and no investment will be done under threats. Our country and people are enjoying ratings that are higher than ever. We have all necessary conditions to live happily in our homeland,” said Pashinyan.



Touching on the future of Armenian-Russian relations, the Prime Minister has stressed that “they will grow much stronger, allied, and brotherly”.



Nikol Pashinyan has a scheduled meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the framework of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council today.