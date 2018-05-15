2053 views

Nikol Pashinyan and Tigran Sargsyan meet in Sochi


Photo: Press service of the Armenian government


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan has met with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan within the framework of the European Economic Supreme Council in Sochi today.

The Armenian government press service has informed that the parties have touched on the agenda for the upcoming EAEU summit.

Other topics of discussion were further development of cooperation and expansion of relations between the EAEU member states.

It is worth reminding that Nikol Pashinyan has talked about Armenia’s representative in EAEU (Tigran Sargsyan – Mediamax) and changing the delegations to international institutions in general before traveling to Sochi:

“I think there will be some changes in personnel, but even if the spirit of Armenia’s representation in EAEU changes, it will do so for the better.”

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | May 14, 2018 17:13
Amulsar achieves an important milestone

Nagorno Karabakh | May 14, 2018 16:09
Nalbandian: Armenia’s position in Karabakh conflict settlement is stronger now

Politics | May 14, 2018 14:18
“No one in Yerevan casts doubt on Armenian-Russian ties”
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2018, Subscribe