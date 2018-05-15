Nikol Pashinyan and Tigran Sargsyan meet in Sochi

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan has met with Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan within the framework of the European Economic Supreme Council in Sochi today.

The Armenian government press service has informed that the parties have touched on the agenda for the upcoming EAEU summit.



Other topics of discussion were further development of cooperation and expansion of relations between the EAEU member states.



It is worth reminding that Nikol Pashinyan has talked about Armenia’s representative in EAEU (Tigran Sargsyan – Mediamax) and changing the delegations to international institutions in general before traveling to Sochi:



“I think there will be some changes in personnel, but even if the spirit of Armenia’s representation in EAEU changes, it will do so for the better.”