Pashinyan: The government must stay away from populism

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has introduced First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Deputy PMs Tigran Avinyan and Mher Grigoryan to the government staff today.

“We have an important job to do. We must live up to the hopes of Armenian people and citizens. Remember, we are here by the decision of the people and that is how we should leave too,” noted Nikol Pashinyan.



According to him, the government will act in the following line:



“We have to work productively. If we are certain of the veracity of any action with all arguments taken into account, we should share them with the public and demonstrate to the people how we came to our conclusions, so that they become certain too.”



The Prime Minister has noted that Armenian citizens should see they are the most important origin of decision making. At the same time, Pashinyan has stressed that officials need to stay away from populism and get the mandate from the people for any and all actions.



“The citizens should be confident that we work most efficiently. Deputy Prime Ministers have the most important part in organizing this process and I wish them luck,” said Pashinyan.



Ararat Mirzoyan has emphasized he shares the approaches named by the Prime Minister, as well as the principle of regular accountability.



“I believe the changes this government is going to make will be unprecedented in Armenia. I anticipate a significant change of the working process in a short period of time,” noted Tigran Avinyan.



Mher Grigoryan has also attached importance to joint efforts aimed at increasing the welfare of the people.