Armenian PM introduces FM Zohrab Mnatsakanyan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced newly-appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia to MFA staff.

“I had the following motivation for appointing Mister Mnatsakanyan as Armenia’s FM: providing MFA and diplomatic corps with smooth political changes. I am convinced that we should work hard from now on, since Armenia faces a number of serious issues in foreign politics. Those issues are of vital importance for our country. Armenia’s development, security and international reputation depend on our stance on these issues,” Nikol Pashinyan said.



Armenian PM emphasized that Armenia’s international reputation is currently on high level, which is an opportunity to analyze achievements in foreign politics.



Zohrab Mnatsakanyan expressed his gratitude to Nikol Pashinyan for the trust.



“I realize the volume of current challenges, but I am confident and strong with my team. Based on huge potential, I am convinced that together we will continue to push forward Armenia’s agenda,” newly-appointed Armenian FM said.