Armenian PM introduces new Secretary of National Security Council

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has introduced newly appointed Secretary of National Security Council Armen Grigoryan today.

“The staff of this council should be the brain that sends signals to us for policies in defense sector,” said Pashinyan.



The head of the government hopes that the Security Council will fulfill its duties efficiently under the guidance of Armen Grigoryan.



“I am certain we will take determination of security policies to a new level and the team will be able to do a good job. This council will strengthen Armenia’s security through solutions for current challenge and problems,” said Armen Grigoryan.



The Prime Minister ordered to organize a National Security Council meeting to discuss Armenia’s defense strategy.



“Defense and natural development of the armed forces are the priority. We must do everything possible to secure both and to provide correct assessment of challenges and effective countermeasures,” said Nikol Pashinyan.