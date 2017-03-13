Turkey sells Azerbaijan an anti-UAV system

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Turkish company Harp Arge sold the Drone Killer system for defense against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) to Azerbaijan.

According to Trend, the deal was Harp Arge’s first export of their systems to Azerbaijan.



Drone Killer system uses high speed electromagnetic interference to disrupt communications between drone and control unit, and disorients GPS.



The company stated that Azerbaijani defense and law enforcement ageneses successfully tested the system.



Drone Killer system is used by the Armed Forces, National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and other law enforcement agencies of Turkey.