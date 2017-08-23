820 views

Armenia supports Georgia in extinguishing wildfire


Photo: The New York Times (archive)


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia supports Georgia to extinguish wildfire in the territory of Borjomi-Kharagauli National Park.

Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reports that upon decree by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan instructed the Ministry to provide relevant support to Georgia.

Armenia sent rescue services to Georgia on August 22, 16:30 local time. The help included 8 firefighting and rescue and 1 rescue vehicle, 1 car from MES Disaster Medicine Center and a mobile control point, which will coordinate operative actions on the spot.

