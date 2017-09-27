NK status quo is unacceptable, says Kristian Vigenin

Yerevan/Mediamax/. OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Special Representative on the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin concluded his two-day visit to Azerbaijan.

Special Representative Vigenin will also go to Georgia and Armenia in the framework of his week-long visit to the region. The visit will focus on the impact of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the region’s nations.



“We must never forget that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict continues to result in casualties – this status quo is simply unacceptable,” said Vigenin. “I plan to continue working to keep this tragic reality high on the agenda of political leaders here in the region and internationally. We cannot allow ourselves to be complacent about saving lives.”



The Special Representative reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict, expressing his support for the mediation efforts by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. He called on all sides to stop aggressive rhetoric and to make space for more constructive efforts for peace.



“There is a tendency for the world to wake up to the conflict each time there is a major escalation in hostilities, but peace cannot be achieved with occasional efforts. Dedicated attention at the highest levels is necessary to summon the political will necessary for a lasting peace,” said the Special Representative on the South Caucasus.



Kristian Vigenin welcomed the meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan, scheduled for the near future. He stressed that while the final responsibility for finding a resolution to the conflict lies with the Governments of the two countries, greater international attention can help support peace efforts.



Special Representative Vigenin will report on the regional visit to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s Standing Committee on 4 October.



Vigenin is a former Foreign Minister of Bulgaria. He was appointed Special Representative on the South Caucasus in February 2016.