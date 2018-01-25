951 views

Georgian Defense Minister to visit Yerevan this year


Minister of Defense of Georgia Levan Izoria
Minister of Defense of Georgia Levan Izoria

Photo: Government of Georgia

Ruben Sadoyan and Levan Izoria
Ruben Sadoyan and Levan Izoria

Photo: Government of Georgia

Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan
Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan

Photo: Government of Georgia

Photo: Government of Georgia

Photo: Government of Georgia


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Minister of Defense of Georgia Levan Izoria informed about his official visit to Armenia set this year.

He mentioned this today during his meeting with Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan.

According to Armenian MFA, the sides exchanged ideas on the implementation of projects within the frames of Armenia-Georgia Military Cooperation Plan, as well as future promising directions, attaching special importance to the cooperation in sectors of military education and military medicine.

Levan Izoria expressed his satisfaction with the level of bilateral military cooperation between the two countries.

Comments

