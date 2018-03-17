Georgia attaches special importance to Armenian tourists

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Speaker of Georgian Parliament Irakli Kobakhidze said that his country attaches special importance to becoming one of the favorite destinations among Armenian tourists.

He noted this in a meeting with Ambassador of Armenia to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan.



The sides remarked that the development of tourism between Armenia and Georgia will create new opportunities for communication among people, which will contribute to deepening of relations between the two countries.



According to Irakli Kobakhidze, the preferable option in this case would be boost of interaction between scientific communities of Armenia and Georgia, as well as implementation of joint projects in the mentioned sector.



Ambassador Sadoyan emphasized that Armenian-Georgian relations are currently actively developing in various directions, of which the most noteworthy is sustainable advancement of economic cooperation.