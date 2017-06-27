Fighting the brain drain: The way home for emigrant Armenian scientists

The brain drain from Armenia, then contribution to Armenian science coming as the boomerang effect - USA-based Ashot Papoyan is one of the brightest examples of that experience.



The scientist notes that “the brain drain from Armenia is a painful fact, but on the other hand, presence of Armenians in leading international scientific institutions is a great advantage for Armenia”.



Ashot Papoyan is a successful biologist outside of his native Armenia. He was first educated in Yerevan State University. During a summer course in the U.S., he learned about the opportunities to take postgraduate courses and receive scientific degree. In 1999, he moved to the U.S. with wife Yelena Bisharyan, also a biologist.



A Cornwell University Professor offered Ashot and Yelena jobs at a newly-founded spin-off company after they completed their postgraduate courses. Ashot Papoyan became the first staffer at TetraGenetics pharmaceutical, which later expanded, and now he works as the company’s Vice President.



Ashot Papoyan is a member of the research group under Prof. Yervand Terzoyan at the Armenian National Science and Education Fund (ANSEF), founded in 2001 under the auspices of the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR). After all the achievements in the foreign land the young scientist seized his very first opportunity to support science back in his native country.



“The idea of ANSEF belongs to talented Cornwall Professor Yervand Terzyan, who helped to implement it in 2001. Investments in science were sparse in that time and young scientists especially needed support to stay in the field. Since then I’ve been involved in the fund that unites enthusiastic emigrant Armenian scientists. The fund has operated for years thanks to FAR Executive Director Garnik Nanagoulian, and we provide the scientific part. We attach importance to fair distribution of grants and work by the principles of international grant funds,” Ashot Papoyan said.



The fund’s administrative group receives works from young Armenian scientists, studies them and sends to the best experts worldwide for their assessment. After that, the fund decides if a grant should we awarded. They also help to find donors. The fund gets around USD 125 000 in total annually.



Ashot Papoyan Photo: from A. Papoyan’s archive