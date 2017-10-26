FAST, motivation and future of young scientists

Apart from leading foreign scientists, “Machine Learning for Discovery Sciences” workshop hosted by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and the US National Science Foundation (NSF) also brought to Armenia young Armenian specialists, who continue their scientific career abroad.



Mediamax talked with these young scientists about the opportunities the foundation created so far, as well as the problems and prospects of Armenian science and their potential place in its advancement.



FAST is really trying to use the potential fully



Erik Aznauryan, PhD Candidate, ETH Zurich



I’m very happy to see a foundation such as FAST in Armenia. It’s an honor for me to represent the FAST NextGen Council, where I am currently the Chairperson. We brought together 15 young scientists from all over the world to assist the foundation in its activities.



The fact that Armenia now has an agency like FAST is a big success. Apart from professional discussions, we also had an introduction to the foundation’s efforts during this workshop. Financing for science and young specialists, organization of large-scale scientific meetings and engagement of international experts will play a significant role in advancement of Armenian science.



Professor Arnak Dalalyan, ENSAE/CREST



It’s very important that a non-governmental organization wants to develop science and technology in Armenia. In that regard, I have big hopes for FAST.



Advancement of technologies will have an important impact on the economy, but I’m especially happy to see that the foundation ties technological development to advancement of science. It’s important for the science-technology-economy chain to exist. If one of the elements or the connection between them isn’t there, no system can operate.



Machine learning doesn’t require big resources

Young people should be able to realize their full potential

Global market decides where science heads