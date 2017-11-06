692 views

Armenian President meets with renowned scientists


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today renowned physicists Yuri Oganessian and Ani Aprahamian.

Armenian presidential press service informed that the scientists traveled to Armenia to take part in the Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum on November 6-8 in Yerevan and the discussion on issues related to the strategy of A.I.Alikhanyan National Scientific Laboratory of the Yerevan Physics Institute (YerPhI).

Serzh Sargsyan shared his appreciation for the physicists’ readiness to support scientific development in Armenia and to contribute to advancement in physics and mathematics and education for young scientists.

The President also noted Oganessian and Aprahamian’s consistent efforts in development of the National Center of Oncology and especially isotope production and foundation of a diagnostics center at Alikhanyan National Scientific Laboratory.

The parties attached importance to collaboration with the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), given the fact that Yuri Oganessian is a member of the Board of Trustees at FAST.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | November 6, 2017 16:36
Armenian President sends letter of condolences to Donald Trump

Science | November 6, 2017 14:32
Armenian President meets with renowned scientists

Foreign Policy | November 4, 2017 11:47
Nalbandian to pay an official visit to Israel
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017