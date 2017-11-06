Armenian President meets with renowned scientists

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today renowned physicists Yuri Oganessian and Ani Aprahamian.

Armenian presidential press service informed that the scientists traveled to Armenia to take part in the Pan-Armenian Scientific Forum on November 6-8 in Yerevan and the discussion on issues related to the strategy of A.I.Alikhanyan National Scientific Laboratory of the Yerevan Physics Institute (YerPhI).



Serzh Sargsyan shared his appreciation for the physicists’ readiness to support scientific development in Armenia and to contribute to advancement in physics and mathematics and education for young scientists.



The President also noted Oganessian and Aprahamian’s consistent efforts in development of the National Center of Oncology and especially isotope production and foundation of a diagnostics center at Alikhanyan National Scientific Laboratory.



The parties attached importance to collaboration with the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), given the fact that Yuri Oganessian is a member of the Board of Trustees at FAST.