Hovakimyan’s flight control is ready “to fly”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Director for Intelligent Robotics Lab at University of Illinois Naira Hovakimyan is poised to enter into an unprecedented third round of flight tests using her L1 adaptive control system.

Hovakimyan’s L1 adaptive control is a novel theory she and her research team have been developing since 2005.



The goal of the pioneering L1 system is to maintain aircraft performance and maneuverability even in the presence of severe failures—ultimately increasing aircraft safety, resilience to critical failures, and ease of operation for human pilots, as well as autopilots, in extreme conditions.



Hovakimyan and her team’s goal is for aircraft manufacturers to explore control architectures that can prevent aircraft accidents under the most extreme situations. This third round of testing pushes the L1 technology ever closer towards commercialization.



Society | 2015-12-07 11:03:55 NY Times writes about Naira Hovakimyan’s “autonomous drones”