YerPhI appoints renowned physicist Ani Aprahamian as director

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Professor Ani Aprahamian of the Physics Department of the University of Notre Dame (Indiana, USA) has been appointed Director of A.I. Alikhanyan National Science Laboratory (Yerevan Physics Institute, YerPhI).

The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science has informed that the unanimous decision on this appointment has been made at the session of YerPhI Board of Trustees.



Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan has congratulated Ani Aprahamian and expressed the hope that under her guidance the laboratory, run according to international standards, will record a significant scientific progress.



During the introduction, Chair of the Board of Trustees Nerses Yeritsyan has noted that Prof. Aprahamian is a world-famous physicist, member of several scientific organizations and associations in the U.S. and Europe (American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), American Physical Society (APS), Sigma Xi, and New York Academy of Sciences).



Ani Aprahamian is the co-chair of a committee with the National Academy of Science on a U.S. Electron Ion Collider Facility, U.S. Liaison for the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP) Commission on Nuclear Science, as well as member of IUPAP Working Group on Astro-Particle Physics, the Board of Directors for South Dakota Science and

Technology Authority (Sanford Underground Laboratory), and many other science commissions on nuclear physics. She has authored over 200 scientific publications.



It is worth mentioning that in November 2017, Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan received the foreign members of the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, Yuri Oganessian and Ani Aprahamian.



President Sargsyan shared his appreciation for the physicists’ readiness to support scientific development in Armenia and to contribute to advancement of physics, mathematics, and education for young scientists.



The parties attached importance to collaboration with the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST), given the fact that Yuri Oganessian is a member of the FAST Board of Trustees.