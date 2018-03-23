COAF SMART Center at Debet-Dsegh crossroad ready to take off

On May 27, Children of Armenia Fund’s (COAF) SMART Center will open at the crossroad of the Debet and Dsegh communities in Lori marz, Armenia. It will offer alternative education and activities to all residents of Lori marz: children, young people, the middle-aged and the elderly.



The project will include a children’s development center for the youngest Lori dwellers and various clubs for teens and the youth, while people of older generations will be provided with the opportunities to learn about renewable energy, organic agriculture and resource development.



COAF SMART Center is set to form a new environment that will help children in rural areas to have dreams and realize them within their home communities.



The heroes of Mediamax’s new project are the children from Lori marz, who tell about their goals and dreams. They honestly share their expectations from SMART Center and thoughts about what this kind of institution can change in the lives of village kids.



While waiting for her turn to perform, Sateni Petrosyan revises Alice Walker’s “To Change the World Enough”, using her phone as a microphone. She is one of the pupils from grades 7 to 12 from Lori marz, who are participating in the US Peace Corps National Poetry Recitation Contest.



