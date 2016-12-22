Investment Fund for Syunik Marz Development to be created

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Government made a decision during the session today of creating Investment Fund for Syunik Marz Development.

The latter will operate under Syunik Marzpetaran.



The operation of the fund is aimed at supporting development of different social and economic sectors, including industry, agriculture, engineering, trade, tourism, science and culture. It will also help local businesses identify and solve their problems, as well as attract more investments into the marz and create new jobs.



According to the government’s conviction, promotion of economic activity in marzes is one of the country’s key issues, which should be implemented first and foremost through an institution with relevant professional and financial input, that will solely deal with solving social and economic problems in Syunik marz.