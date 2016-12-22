The new composition of Anti-Corruption Council to be reveled in a week

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The new composition of Anti-Corruption Council will be revealed in a week.

“The works were summed up and brought to an end. The proposal will be introduced to the cabinet in a week,” said Armenian Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan, answering to Karen Karapetyan’s question on the progress in the process of reconsideration of the Council’s composition.



Prime Minister assigned to reconsider the composition of the Anti-Corruption Council on November 3, 2016.