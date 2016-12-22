3777 views

The new composition of Anti-Corruption Council to be reveled in a week


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan /Mediamax/. The new composition of Anti-Corruption Council will be revealed in a week.

“The works were summed up and brought to an end. The proposal will be introduced to the cabinet in a week,” said Armenian Minister of Justice Arpine Hovhannisyan, answering to Karen Karapetyan’s question on the progress in the process of reconsideration of the Council’s composition.

Prime Minister assigned to reconsider the composition of the Anti-Corruption Council on November 3, 2016.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 14:22
Armenia already uses counter-UAV stations

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 13:03
Armenian Government creates Center of Strategic Initiatives

Army and Police | December 22, 2016 12:27
Armenian Government approves development strategy for military industry
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2016