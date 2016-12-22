Armenian PM promises to “assist Syrian Armenians in any way”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received today a group of Syrian Armenians, who operate businesses in various sectors in Armenia.

The business people raised issues relating to activity of Union of Syrian Armenians NGO, facilitation of local production and export, and crediting.



“We will do everything possible to support the programs aimed at settlement of Syrian Armenians in the republic. You actually changed the business and service culture in Yerevan, and your establishment is extremely important to us,” Karen Karapetyan said.



Prime Minister noted that the state was ready to assist Syrian Armenian business people, recommending them to present their business projects and offers to the Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Investments of Armenia.



Karen Karapetyan expressed readiness to discuss any offer on business development with Syrian Armenian business people.