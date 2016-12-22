“Waiting attitude” is adopted towards EEU, Armenian President says

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today Tigran Sargsyan, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EurAsEC).

“We were already starting the process of Armenian membership in Eurasian Economic Union with the hope of significantly improving the Armenian economy. Unfortunately, our membership coincided with the international economic processes, which had a negative impact on the country’s economy. The public adopted a waiting attitude, to say the least, towards European Economic Union, though I am sure that negative approaches would rise in case of non-membership,” Armenian President said.



Armenian President emphasized the importance of issues like the adoption of Customs Code, involved in the agenda of the sessions of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council due on December 26, St. Petersburg.



“We actively support the negotiations process between Eurasian Economic Commission and our traditional partner Iran, aimed at signing the Free Trade Zone Agreement more efficiently and as soon as possible,” Serzh Sargsyan said.



Tigran Sargsyan emphasized that priorities in the deepening of integration union will be discussed with the Armenian President “to make sure all member states receive the economic benefits, expected by the public and politicians.”